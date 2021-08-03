Letter: What are the jobs of the future?

Mike Bridges' recent Guest Column “Trades ready for clean future" was very well said. Yes, Cowlitz County needs jobs, but at what price? Do those responsible for bringing jobs to the area have "dollar signs" (or should I say "yuan signs") in their eyes, reacting to offers that fall in their collective laps? And it was not an "unpredictable permitting process" that scuttled the Northwest Innovations Works or the Methanol plant. Both companies’ rectitude was in serious doubt.