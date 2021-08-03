Cancel
Barbie creates doll in honour of Oxford vaccine co-creator

Shropshire Star
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBarbie has created a doll in the likeness of Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert as part of a global campaign to encourage girls into Stem careers. Toy company Mattel has created a Barbie doll in honour of Oxford vaccine co-creator Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert. Dame Sarah, who led development of the...

