Haase went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Thursday's win over the Rangers. Haase got the scoring started early in Detroit's seventh straight win, taking Texas starter Mike Foltynewicz deep in the first inning with a pair of runners on. Haase now has 15 home runs and 32 RBI this season, which are both career highs by a significant margin. While he was seeing regular time in the outfield, Haase should play more frequently at catcher moving forward with Jake Rogers (forearm) expected to be out for a while.