Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD consolidates in the $1,800-$1,820 range

By Ross J Burland
FXStreet.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGold is stuck in familiar ranges, needs a break of daily support resistance. US dollar correcting recent sell-off and covid risks are a headwind. Update: Gold prices notch higher on Wednesday and refresh daily high near $1816. A combination of factors contributes to the movement of the precious metal in a closing trade range of $20 for the past three sessions. The US Dollar Index remains off the recent highs but held above the 92.00 mark. A higher USD valuation makes gold expansive for the other currencies holders. Gold prices gained buying interest near the lower levels as investors were spooked by the rapid spread of the Delta variant and its impact on the global recovery. Further, the downside was capped with a decline in US Treasury yields, which fell to 1.15% on Tuesday. The escalating geopolitical tension in the middle-east, after Iran threatened western countries with firm action on any threat to its security. Earlier Tehran was blamed for an attack on an Israeli-managed tanker.

