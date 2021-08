To the best of my recollection, in all of my 51 years of life thus far the only places I have ever actually been kicked out of are a funeral and a Bible college cafeteria. Mind you, I do not recount these things for you with any anger. I actually do so with the laughter still rolling inside of me as I think on those things, as I am fairly certain that no one else in the entire history of mankind can truthfully claim to have been kicked out of both a funeral and a Bible college cafeteria.