Religion

New report says anti-Christian violence in Nigeria highest level for years

avemariaradio.net
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAt least 3,462 Christians, including ten priests or pastors, were murdered in Nigeria in the first 200 days of 2021. The number, just 68 deaths short to the estimated total for 2020, is aligned with the warnings from human rights organizations that focus on anti-Christian persecution regarding the rise of religious-motivated violence in Nigeria, and a nation where the Christian and Muslim populations are widely considered as more or less evenly split.

