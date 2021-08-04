New report says anti-Christian violence in Nigeria highest level for years

The Asian Bishops: Father Swamy is like Gandhi, "Saint of the poor", who died "as a true disciple of Christ" New Delhi (Agenzia Fides) - In the first half of 2021 (from January to June) 145 cases of violence against Christians in India were documented: as reported in a note sent to Agenzia Fides by the Commission for Religious Freedom within the "Evangelical Fellowship of Indian" Religious Liberty Commission"(EFI), among the 145 episodes there are three murders. The cases are presented and documented in the report entitled "Hate and targeted violence against Christians in India - half-yearly report 2021" published on July 23 by the EFI Religious Freedom Commission. "It is disconcerting that the incidents occurred just as the country was again hit by the second wave of the pandemic, which hit, in particular, metropolitan cities including the national capital New Delhi", said in the note Rev. Vijayesh Lal, Secretary General of the Fellowship of India's Religious (EFI).