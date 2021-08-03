Cancel
Plans for ‘synod on synodality’ underway

avemariaradio.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith fewer than three months before a multi-year synodal process is set to begin, U.S. bishops are expected to discuss in coming weeks logistics for the diocesan phase of consultation that will precede the Church’s 2023 assembly of bishops on synodality. With diocesan, national, and continental listening and prayers sessions...

Religionavemariaradio.net

NY archdiocese warns priests not to grant religious vaccine exemptions

The Archdiocese of New York has instructed priests not to grant religious exemptions for COVID-19 vaccines, saying that doing so would contradict the pope. “There is no basis for a priest to issue a religious exemption to the vaccine,” stated a July 30 memo from the archdiocese’s chancellor, John P. Cahill, to all pastors, administrators, and parochial vicars in the archdiocese.
Religionjohnsanidopoulos.com

The Holy Synod of the Church of Greece Canonizes 51 New Saints

On the occasion of the 200th anniversary of the martyrdom of Ecumenical Patriarch Gregory V (+ April 10, 1821) and following the proposals of the Metropolitans of Patras, Lefkada and Chios, the Holy Synod of the Church of Greece decided to include in the list of Saints the other seven Hierarchs who were hanged with him.
Religionavemariaradio.net

Bishop Paprocki Discusses ‘Traditionis Custodes’: Liturgical Unity Doesn’t Mean Liturgical Uniformity

Bishop Thomas Paprocki of Springfield, Illinois, a canon lawyer, sparked headlines after he promptly issued dispensations for two churches in his diocese, allowing them to continue to celebrate the traditional Latin Mass following the release of Pope Francis’ motu proprio Traditionis Custodes. But in an interview with Register senior editor Joan Frawley Desmond, he also pushes back against reports that frame the Pope’s move as a full suppression of the extraordinary form of the Mass, or link the celebration of this rite to open dissent from the Second Vatican Council.
Religionpillarcatholic.com

Vianney, the Mega-Synod, and controversy in India

Welcome to the Tuesday Pillar Post. You’re getting this email a bit later in the day than you usually do — not because of some late-breaking news, but for a more mundane reason — I am a little under the weather. Please accept my apologies. Tomorrow, August 4, is the...
Religionpersecution.org

Pope Francis Should Prioritize Visiting Indonesia

08/05/2021 Indonesia (International Christian Concern) – In an opinion piece written for UCA News, Siktus Harson argues that visiting Indonesia should be at the top of Pope Francis’ priority list. He states that a papal visit to the Muslim-majority nation would significantly influence the nation’s efforts towards interreligious fraternity. The...
Penn Yan, NYchronicle-express.com

Church Briefs

Our second group of our kids who recently went through confirmation classes joined our BPUMC on this past Sunday. They went through a month of classes with their mentors. Congratulations Harper, Cady, Miley, Jaylyn, Christopher and Matthew. We are proud of them all, and so excited to welcome them as new members of our church. A celebratory cake with family and congregation members followed the service.
EntertainmentPosted by
PRX

The only known photos from Hiroshima taken on Aug. 6, 1945

Yoshito Matsushige took the only known photographs of Hiroshima, Japan, on Aug. 6, 1945, after the United States dropped an atomic bomb on the city during World War II. Nearly half a century later, Matsushige told his story to Max McCoy, a reporter visiting Hiroshima from Kansas. McCoy speaks with The World's host Marco Werman about the photographer who captured the devastation on film that day.
Protestscitizensjournal.us

Now Americans are signing petition to jail ‘anti-vaxxers’

Man-in-the-street interview activist Mark Dice has released a video showing many, many Americans willingly signing a petition to have those who have not taken the experimental COVID vaccines arrested and jailed. Several exclaimed “Yes” when Dice droned on about how “we don’t need those people walking among us,” and “we’ll...
Religionavemariaradio.net

The Most Difficult Saint to Love?

For non-Catholics, Francis is the easiest saint to understand and love, while Dominic is the most difficult, once remarked Chesterton. If the abundance of Francis-emblazoned garden decorations and the world’s new-found devotion to Pope Francis—whose namesake is the beggar friar of Assisi—are a reliable indication, the statement is undoubtedly true. The endearing vagabond stigmatist of Alverna, known for his love of creation and his sympathy for the poor, easily captures the hearts of multitudes, Catholics and non-Catholics alike. In contrast, many written or artistic depictions portray Dominic as the black-and-white clad, crusade-preaching, stern-faced Spaniard of the un-holy Inquisition. Even today it seems this unfortunate caricature of Dominic abides, as many find Saint Dominic difficult to love and to others he is completely unknown.
avemariaradio.net

Dublin’s Catholic archbishop pays tribute to priest who ‘sacrificed himself to save his secretary’

The Catholic archbishop of Dublin paid tribute on Wednesday to an Irish priest who died after reportedly pushing his secretary out of the way of an oncoming bus. “Could I sympathize with Fr. Con Cronin and his family on the tragic death of Fr. Cronin and pay tribute to his bravery, where he sacrificed himself to save his secretary,” he said, noting that he was speaking on the Feast of St. John Vianney, patron saint of parish priests.
Lebanon, PAWGAL

Lebanon Area Fair is underway

LEBANON, Pa. — The Lebanon Area Fair is underway this week. Watch Kate Merriman's report above. For more information about the event, go to LebanonAreaFair.com.
Religioncatholiccompany.com

Why is St. John Vianney the patron saint of parish priests?

Amidst the vicious anti-Catholic persecutions of the French Revolution, a young man attended Mass in secret…. John Vianney was born three years before the French Revolution would tear Catholic France apart and send her clergy into hiding. His family traveled long distances to hear clandestine Masses and he received his sacramental formation unbeknownst to the secular authorities.

