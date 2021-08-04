Finding Men Like Frassati
When the maid screamed, it only took seconds for 23-year-old Pier Giorgio Frassati to come to her defense. He quickly discovered that a group of Fascists had forced their way into the house to vandalize it. While some started to break furniture, another attempted to cut the telephone wires. “I threw myself at that scoundrel shouting ‘rascals, cowards, assassins,’ and delivered a punch,” wrote Pier Giorgio, who moments before had been enjoying a quiet meal with his mother.avemariaradio.net
