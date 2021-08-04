Cancel
Finding Men Like Frassati

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the maid screamed, it only took seconds for 23-year-old Pier Giorgio Frassati to come to her defense. He quickly discovered that a group of Fascists had forced their way into the house to vandalize it. While some started to break furniture, another attempted to cut the telephone wires. “I threw myself at that scoundrel shouting ‘rascals, cowards, assassins,’ and delivered a punch,” wrote Pier Giorgio, who moments before had been enjoying a quiet meal with his mother.

ReligionBelief.Net

5 Things Jesus Never Said

Jesus continues to be one of the misinterpreted and misquoted figures. While we want to get the words of Jesus right, we often fall short. Sometimes, this is because of our limited understanding of scripture. Other times, it’s because we accept the words of the world. Many of us don’t realize that we’ve bought into these misinterpretations. It’s imperative that we truly hear the words of Jesus to understand what God is saying to us and how He is leading us. Here are five things Jesus never said.
ReligionHanford Sentinel

Jehovah’s Witnesses make history a second time

For the second year in a row, Jehovah’s Witnesses have moved their signature annual convention to a streaming platform and will perform thousands of baptisms at private homes, lakes and ponds. The “Powerful by Faith!” convention is translated into over 500 languages in 240 countries worldwide. Baptisms are the highlight...
Religionstudyprayserve.com

Daily Mass: Do not be afraid! Catholic Inspiration

Having warned the Apostles of the cost of discipleship, Jesus urges them to let go of fear and follow in faith. It’s a good reminder for us all!. A Catholic priest since 1997, Fr. Andrew Ricci is currently the rector of the Cathedral of Christ the King in Superior, WI. His website "Three Great Things" can be found at studyprayserve.com and his podcasts can be found under "Catholic Inspiration" in the iTunes store. View all posts by Fr. Andrew Ricci.
ReligionJSTOR Daily

Women’s Search for Women Leaders in the Early Church

To some twenty-first-century Christians, the notion that women held significant leadership positions in the early church is a controversial departure from “traditional” interpretations. But as religion scholar Jill E. Marshall writes, people have been making these claims for more than a century. She points to two prominent examples of women pushing back against male-dominated biblical scholarship in the nineteenth century.
Religioncatholiccompany.com

How do you offer a Mass for someone?

At Mass, we typically hear, “This Mass is being offered for the intentions of [someone].” What does this mean, and how do we offer a Mass for a friend or family member?. The Mass is the most powerful of all prayers, so it is a very effective way to pray for loved ones. Praying for loved ones through the Mass is an ancient tradition. While you can personally offer your prayers at Mass for a special intention, requesting that a priest say a Mass for your intention can be even more powerful because the priest himself has offered the Mass for that intention.
ReligionFillmore County Journal

Pastor – Living into the unknown

The last year has been one of unknowns. A pandemic. An election. Constant changes in policies and procedures for churches, grocery stores, gyms, and schools. Just about everything has been unknown. There are many other unknowns for each of us in our lives – new or ending relationships, employment changes, graduating or starting school, moving to a new home or into a care facility, a new diagnosis or recovery. Life is full of unknowns.
Religionrevivalandreformation.org

God's Timing for Country Living

“Now the LORD had said unto Abram, Get thee out of thy country, and from thy kindred, and from thy father's house, unto a land that I will shew thee: So Abram departed, as the LORD had spoken unto him; and Lot went with him: and Abram was seventy and five years old when he departed out of Haran.” Genesis 12:1,4.
Religionstudyprayserve.com

Daily Mass: Turning away from false idols. Catholic Inspiration

Moses returns from the mountain and finds that the people are now worshipping a golden calf. After destroying the image, Moses intercedes on behalf of the people – asking God to pardon their sin. A Catholic priest since 1997, Fr. Andrew Ricci is currently the rector of the Cathedral of...
Family Relationshipsvermontcatholic.org

Church should be the family that helps men be fathers they are called to be

As a therapist, I encounter men who are shouldering the responsibility of fatherhood. Fatherhood is not for the fainthearted. In addition to the significant responsibility of making sure his family has a roof over their heads and food to eat, he is called to teach his children by example in honesty, integrity, generosity, fidelity and holiness. He is the one who needs to lead the way in being a strong and safe authority, in setting structure and boundaries. He also needs to be willing to challenge the popular culture, to have Christian goals first and foremost for his family.
Claremore, OKClaremore Progress

Living in the Light

“Blessed are those who are persecuted for righteousness’ sake, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.”. Jesus identified circumstances of blessedness for his faithful followers in Matthew 5:3-12. The eighth Beatitude states that believers who are persecuted because they represent God’s righteousness will be blessed. Persecution of Christians began in...
Religionoutreachmagazine.com

Explaining Away Jesus

Why Objections to Christianity Are Often Intellectually Dishonest. When Jesus drove out a mute demon and the man spoke, “The crowds were amazed. But some of them said, ‘He drives out demons by Beelzebul, the ruler of the demons’” (Luke 11:14–15). Beelzebul means “the ruler of demons” or “lord of...
AgricultureHartselle Enquirer

Prologue to life

I had almost reached the bottom of an old packing carton when I found it. Stenciled across the cover in bold letters were the words “Student Notebook,” and underneath, written in dark ink, the name R. Lee had been added. It was among the few items my mother had packed...
Religionavemariaradio.net

Understanding the liturgy of the domestic church

Have you ever thought of your family life as a liturgy? The liturgy of domestic church life. Does that seem odd? It shouldn’t. The word “liturgy” describes the specific “work” the Church does to heal the damage sin creates in our relationships with God and others. The Liturgy of the Eucharist conquers sin’s power to separate us from God and gives us the grace we need to go forth and build a civilization of love.
Religionavemariaradio.net

Archbishop Cordileone schedules monthly Traditional Latin Mass at cathedral

Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone has instituted a monthly Traditional Latin Mass at San Francisco’s Cathedral of Saint Mary of the Assumption, and has been leading the faithful in a Litany of Reparations for abuses against the Eucharist. The monthly Mass will be held on First Wednesdays at 3 p.m., “an auspicious...
Religioncatholiccompany.com

Where was the first Marian apparition?

Did you know that the first Marian apparition occurred even before the Blessed Mother was assumed into Heaven? Find out more here. Around 40 AD, Mary is believed to have appeared to the apostle James the Greater in modern-day Zaragoza, Spain. The Blessed Mother was standing on a pillar of jasper, helped by two angels, an apparition that led to the devotion to Our Lady of the Pillar.
Madison County, MSMadison County Journal

Living death

I confess that my subject calls for wisdom and talent which exceeds most people and especially me, yet I see the necessity for awakening a realization of the plight of all mankind. It is said that this is the post-Christian era and that Christendom has collapsed but that the church remains as a living and functioning entity although without much power. The Reformation swept through Europe over 500 years ago but vestiges of its being a world changer are still present today. One facet of Biblical teaching that seems noticeably lacking today is the just punishment of God upon those who are not and will not be brought under the covering and protection of Jesus Christ. There is no other name, way or system given for salvation from this punishment. Deuteronomy 4:24 states, “…God is a consuming fire, a jealous God.” Even in the Gospel age God is still a consuming fire (Matthew 13:41-42). To neglect this offer in Christ by denial or hypocrisy is cause to fall into God’s everlasting curse and punishment. This condemnation has no opportunity of escape. No bribe for the judge, appeal to ignorance, no legal loophole, no insanity plea, no technicality which negates the charges, no excuse – none. There is no way of mercy left. The door is shut and no one escapes.
Pendleton, INpendletontimespost.com

God at work

And Elijah said to the king, “This is what the Lord says: Why did you send messengers to Baal-zebub, the god of Ekron, to ask whether you will recover? Is there no God in Israel to answer your question? Therefore, because you have done this, you will never leave the bed you are lying on; you will surely die.”
Religiongivesendgo.com

Prayers and Support for the Pawelk Family

In December 2020, Karilyn and Jesse Pawelk found out their family of five was going to become a family of six. They were excited for this new blessing to join their loving family! As their pregnancy continued, they were heartbroken to be told their baby had severe complications and would pass away soon. However, their baby was a fighter and by the grace of God continued to fight and grow! They named their sweet baby boy Charlie Van.
ReligionValley News

Stop going to church

Zachary Elliot Special to Valley News With many of the quarantine restrictions beginning to lift, a lot of us are going places. We’re going to the movies, going to the beach, even going on vacation. We like going places, don’t we? You might even, on occasion, like going to church. What if I told you to stop doing that? That’s right; I want you to stop going to church. I don’t want you to stop going to the grocery store or to work. I want you to stop going to church. For some of you, those might be the sweetest words you’ve ever heard a pastor say. I mean, now you have your Sundays free to go to more places, right? Well, before you get too excited, let me help you understand what I mean. Going to church is not something you do, like going to Disneyland, the park or.

