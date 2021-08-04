Gymnast Sam Mikulak never won an Olympic medal. This year, he found something more.

Breakout Team USA star Brody Malone and Olympic veteran Sam Mikulak are set to compete in the men's individual all-around final at the Tokyo Olympics. Malone, 21, is competing at his first Games after winning his first all-around U.S. national title in April, then finishing first in the all-around ranks at the U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials. The 28-year-old Mikulak, conversely, is competing in his third and final Olympic Games, seeking his first medal. He finished seventh in the all-around in 2016 and fourth on high bar; as a member of the 2012 team, he finished fifth, as the U.S. men's team also did this year.