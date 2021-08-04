Cancel
Gymnast Sam Mikulak never won an Olympic medal. This year, he found something more.

By Emily Giambalvo
Washington Post
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO — The last competitive performance of Sam Mikulak’s gymnastics career ended with a familiar result: He reached the apparatus final on the sport’s biggest stage but fell short of the medal stand. Through his long career, Mikulak watched this scenario play out over and over again with the U.S. team and in individual finals. Mikulak medaled just twice at world championships and never at the Olympics. Fourth, fifth and sixth place are instead his recurring results — all significant accomplishments, just ones that aren’t accompanied by a medal.

