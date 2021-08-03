Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

August is National Water Quality Month

By Bridget Butterfield
plattecanyon.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article“National Water Quality Month is dedicated to making the most of the relatively small amount of fresh water we have, because having clean water is vital to our individual health, our collective agricultural needs, and the needs of our environment.”. The history of water quality month started with the Clean...

plattecanyon.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clean Water#Water Quality#Water Systems#Water Conservation#Water Pollution#The United Nations#The Water Quality Report#Denver Water
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
EPA
Related
Neoga, ILEffingham Daily News

Neoga students plant trees for water quality

On March 27, volunteers from Neoga High School, EIU Department of Geology & Geography, and Friends of Lake Mattoon met at the Michael Emmerich property west of Lake Paradise to plant over 1,500 trees and shrubs. The goal of this tree planting is to help to improve water quality in...
Marin County, CAPoint Reyes Light

Excuses and deflections over Point Reyes water quality

Apologism is contagious and smokescreens travel fast on a windy peninsula. Last January, environmental groups requisitioned independent water quality tests downstream from some of the ranches in Point Reyes National Seashore, at popular, publicly accessed sites that drain into the Pacific, including Kehoe and Abbotts Lagoons. The results were off the charts for E. coli and other pathogens. Seashore officials immediately moved to discredit the tests, and Marin County officials, after initially sanctioning the placement of health hazard signs, quickly fell into line and the signs were hastily removed. Letters and op-eds have since falsely stated the park “refuted” the results and implied they are unreliable citizen science.
Politicssignalscv.com

Water board confident in local water quality

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency board of directors felt assured in their agency’s water quality after receiving a presentation Tuesday night about the agency’s 2021 Consumer Confidence Report released in early June. Ryan Bye, a water quality specialist at SCV Water, told directors that he draws confidence in the...
PoliticsAberdeen News

Water quality projects eligible to apply for grants

The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources has opened up applications for projects that are eligible for the federal Clean Water Act. Eligible applicants for the grants for projects that will improve water quality include:. Governmental agencies. State government subdivisions. Conservation districts, water development districts. Counties and municipalities.
Brookings, SDBrookings Register

Brookings-Deuel Water System recognized for water quality

PIERRE – The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) announced today that the Brookings-Deuel Rural Water System public water system and the system’s operation specialists have been awarded a Secretary’s Award for Drinking Water Excellence. “Consistency leads to success and consistent success is a true measure of...
Kure Beach, NCtownofkurebeach.org

PRECAUTIONARY WATER QUALITY SWIMMING ADVISORY

State recreational water quality officials today issued a precautionary advisory against swimming in the ocean at the junction of Seawatch Way and Fort Fisher Road North in Kure Beach. The advisory is due to public health risks resulting from a sewer system overflow. The Town of Kure Beach estimates that...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Intercept

EPA Whistleblowers Say Managers Bullied Them to Approve Dangerous Chemicals

Leaked audio reveals how chemicals hazardous to human health and the environment are fast-tracked and approved at the Environmental Protection Agency. This week on Intercepted, investigative journalist Sharon Lerner reports on how the chemical industry pressures the EPA to approve chemicals and pesticides that are dangerous to public health. Lerner speaks with whistleblowers from the agency, scientists who say their research has been manipulated by EPA managers to downplay the dangers of chemicals, including extreme cases that fall under the category of “hair on fire.” Lerner also discusses how the agency has approved chemicals and pesticides — at the behest of companies — without proper research into their toxicity, or worse, even though scientists point to the chemicals’ dangers. But this is not new; it follows the long, historical trajectory of the EPA, including the “revolving door” between the agency and the chemical industry.
Energy IndustryTimes Union

Checking well water quality is a deep subject

If you are buying a home that is hooked up to a city or municipal water system, you generally have little to worry about when it comes to the quality of water. That’s because it’s the municipality’s responsibility to provide clean water, either through filtration, chlorination or other methods, and they are subject to periodic review and reporting requirements.
AgricultureDevils Lake Daily Journal

Livestock water quality is important in drought conditions

BISMARCK. – North Dakota is still in drought status. When rainfall is sparse, salts and other naturally occurring chemicals become more concentrated and can even reach toxic levels. Therefore, the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality recommends livestock producers test their water sources and monitor them throughout the grazing period. Depending on those results, testing may be more frequent. The North Dakota State University Veterinary Diagnostic Lab provides livestock water testing and microscopic identification of blue-green algae, salinity, nitrates, sodium, sulfate, bacteria, and a host of other parameters. Information on how to collect water samples and water quality laboratories is located at https://tinyurl.com/stockwatertesting.
AgricultureCitizen Tribune

Conservation, water quality work together for farmers

LACLEDE, Mo. — Matt Lambert’s conservation efforts were a way to protect the resources on his farm. “Probably one of the biggest reasons we went down the conservation path was conserving soil and water,” he says. Lambert, who farms with family in Linn County, in north central Missouri, says management...
Norfolk, NENorfolk Daily News

NRD directors table water quality resolution

The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District Board of Directors tabled a resolution promoting water quality despite the ongoing issue of high nitrate levels in parts of the district. The proposed resolution would serve as a statement that the board is committed to addressing the nitrates issue, said Mike Sousek, general...
Agriculturemcheraldonline.com

Tax Credits for Farm Soil, Water Quality

Secretary Russell Redding announced the availability of $13 million in tax credits to Pennsylvania farmers for measures to improve soil and water quality. Tax credits are available through Pennsylvania’s innovative, nationally-recognized conservation financing program, Resource Enhancement and Protection (REAP). “Farmers have led the way in ensuring that we have clean...
Boats & WatercraftsIslands' Weekly

Good News for water quality in Puget Sound

It will now be easier for recreational boaters to safely pump out vessel sewage and keep Washington’s waters clean with an expansion of mobile pumpout services in South Puget Sound and the San Juan Islands. The State Parks Clean Vessel Act (CVA) Grant Program recently funded over $900,000 in new pumpout projects throughout the state, roughly $200,000 of which will help fund pumpout vessels in Pierce County and the Port of Lopez.
Arvada, COPosted by
Marta De Leon

Annual report on water quality in Arvada

ARVADA, CO - The Government of Arvada has released its annual water report for 2020. The Annual Water Report Program is an annual program organized by the government of Arvada to provide information on the sources and quality of water consumed by residents of Arvada during the previous year.
Posted by
PARTH MUKESHBHAI PATEL

NASA new study: After 9 years, the position of the moon will change, there will be a terrible flood in the world

Houston: The weather is constantly changing around the world. The number and severity of cyclonic storms have increased. America has recently come out after battling cyclonic storms several times. The rise of sea level and high tide is associated with the moon. But scientists have now revealed that if there is a slight wobble in the moon, there will be a terrible flood all over the world. The US space agency NASA said that the moon makes a slight change in its position in 18.6 years and due to the slightest change, there is a danger of flooding in many coastal areas of the earth. This NASA study was published last month in Nature Climate Change.

Comments / 0

Community Policy