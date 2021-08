WAYNE COUNTY, OH - If you have old tires just sitting around in your house, it's better for you to drop them off at the Canton Recycle Center and recycle them. According to the U.S Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the U.S generates approximately 290 million scrap tires every year. Scrap tires can take up space in the landfills and it is harmful to the environment. The law in Ohio prohibits landfills from accepting any scrap tires, and it is also illegal to burn or dump tires in the State of Ohio.