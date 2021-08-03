Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

How a burned table is professionally restored

By Alexandra Appolonia
insider.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNazar, the owner of The Restorer, restores and repairs damaged furniture. He works on artificial and natural surfaces such as wood, leather, and more. This is a restoration of a wood-veneer table with an oak base that has been burned. Visit Insider's homepage for more stories. Following is a transcript...

www.insider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insider
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
Related
Home & GardenApartment Therapy

This Is the Millennial Answer to Living Room Plastic Sofa Covers, and I Wish I Found It Sooner

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. My sofa struggles and triumphs are well documented on the Internet. What can I say? When it comes to couches, I’m an over-sharer. Last year, I invested in a buttery caramel leather Article sofa and then faked the look of a sectional with a matching ottoman (pictured above). Leather seemed like a better choice than the blue velvet and white upholstery I’d had before, and it is — both comfortable and durable. A well-loved, perfectly worn in patina takes time to achieve though, even when you’ve spent the bulk of the last year or so on your sofa. Combine that with my general desire to keep furniture in good shape so it lasts and the fact that I eat most of my meals at my coffee table, and you’ll see the conflict. How do I protect my investment and still have a stylish seating situation, specifically when I start thinking about entertaining again soon?
Interior Designluxuryrealestate.com

35 Years of Living Room Design

The eighties was an era that embraced bold, loud and over-the-top design. Cotton candy pastels and extravagant drapery juxtaposed with glass block walls and chunky entertainment centers defined eighties living room décor. An abundant use of floral chintz and lace curtains were the hallmark of the Shabby Chic style that was fashionable at the time. Memphis Design was similarly popular; pulling elements from both Art Deco and Pop Art, the colorful geometric shapes and distinctive patterns of Memphis Design were quintessential to the decade.
WorldWPFO

Man finds real-life bat cave under his new home

ROME (Zenger News) — While cleaning his new home, a man uncovered a mysterious staircase leading to an underground tunnel labyrinth that possibly originated before the Middle Ages. The homeowner, known to Reddit users as NetAtraX, decided to move to Italy and buy the six-bedroom, two-bathroom house in Velletri, about...
Interior Designhomedit.com

Should You Install Vinyl Floor Over Tile?

When it is time to redo your floors, it can be difficult to decide how to go about it. Do you want to take up your old floor or lay down the flooring on top of it? Do you want tile floors? Hardwood? Or perhaps vinyl?. Vinyl floor is a...
Home & Gardenhomedit.com

Choosing the Right Shower Pan for the Bathroom Renovation

When you’re taking a shower, you don’t really think about shower pans. However, it plays a very important role in the shower. Today there are many options that can be chosen according to shower configuration, style, and function. Read on as we explain what a shower pan is and share...
Home & GardenDomaine

The 8 Best Paint Colors to Choose for a Bright Front Door

Your front door plays a large role in your home's curb appeal. After your landscaping or porch design, it's the first impression your guests have of your home, so it requires decorating with intention. If you're looking for a front door paint color to create a bright and welcoming atmosphere for you and your family, then look no further.
Interior Designrealtor.com

7 Cheap Ways To Make Your Kitchen Cabinets Look Expensive

It’s a Catch-22 homeowners are all too familiar with: Remodeling your outdated kitchen is almost certain to pay off big when you sell—but the actual makeover takes big bucks. Is there any way to make a huge change without all the expense? Well, believe it or not, you can give...
Home & GardenBHG

How to Clean Porch Screens for Spotless Views

A screen porch lets you enjoy fresh air and the soothing sounds of nature without the bugs, rain, and falling leaves that sometimes accompany being outdoors. Porch screens act as a filter to keep insects, pollen, and lawn debris out, but they also trap a lot of buildup over time. Keeping screens clean is key to getting the most enjoyment out of your enclosed porch—and preventing caked-on grime or mold that can be difficult to remove. Learning how to clean porch screens starts with your vacuum, but you'll likely need to break out the garden hose and some soapy water if your screens are especially dirty. Plan to give your porch screens a good deep-cleaning at the beginning and end of the outdoor season (typically in the spring and fall) and spot-clean as needed. You might also want to clean the rest of your outdoor spaces while you're at it.
Interior DesignDezeen

Ten homes with interiors designed to showcase art

For our next lookbook, we have selected 10 interiors from the Dezeen archive that have been designed to show off the owners' art collections. The homes were designed for art collectors, professionals and enthusiasts to showcase their art collections. Each one has a distinct style, with some boasting minimal gallery-like...
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

Paradise FOUND! Four friends buy 100-year-old mansion in Sri Lanka for £315,000 and spend four years revamping it to create ultimate holiday home

Four friends bought a crumbling 100-year-old mansion in Sri Lanka for £315,000 and have spent four years transforming it into a luxury villa. When the property caught the attention of interior designer Dean Sharpe in 2010 there was a tree growing through the roof, bats living in the rafters, termites eating the plaster and tiles falling off the kitchen walls.
Interior DesignApartment Therapy

Before and After: A Dining Room Goes From Beige to Breathtaking in 5 Days (for $370!)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you ever have the lingering feeling that your space looks good, but not great, turn your attention to the walls. Often, they just need a bit more oomph. Giving the walls a dose of texture with moulding or a coating them with rich, moody paint color is a surefire way to make an entire space look more sophisticated and meant-to-be.
LifestyleAlbany Times Union (blog)

4 Things to Look For Before You Check Into a Hotel Room

When deciding on a hotel room to stay in, there’s only so much research you can do online. Reading reviews and looking at pictures of the rooms are a good starting point, but some things you just won’t know until you’re there to see it yourself. Although the receptionist might give you your hotel room key, there’s nothing stopping you from walking right back out if the room isn’t up to your standards.
Home & GardenApartment Therapy

Before and After: A Bland Brown Kitchen Gets a Bright White Redo — With a Twist

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. White cabinets make a lot of sense in the kitchen because white can brighten a room and make it look larger — no additional windows necessary. Depending on undertones, white paint can also make a space look cleaner — and who doesn’t want an instantly cleaner kitchen?
Home & Gardenhomedit.com

How To Install Crown Molding The Best Way

Installing crown molding isn’t the easiest thing to do. That’s why hiring a professional is a good idea. This is always an option and it’s a good one too! You can have crown molding installed for a relatively low price compared to other contracting jobs. However, if you are feeling...

Comments / 0

Community Policy