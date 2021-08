Last month we got our first look at Forza Horizon 5's beautiful Mexico setting, and if that video left you hungry for more, just take a look at these brand new screenshots. Shared in a blog post on Xbox Wire, the screenshots (and brief video clips) provide a nice look at Forza Horizon 5's 11 "distinct and unique biomes". Seasons will return with Forza Horizon 5, and each of these 11 biomes will transition through the seasons differently: spring will bring the rainy season to the farmland and jungles, for instance, while summer might bring tropical storms to the coast. All on a map that's about one-and-a-half times the size of Forza Horizon 4.