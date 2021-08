Toro went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer, a walk and a steal in Wednesday's loss to Houston. He's now gone yard in four straight games -- the first two as an Astro, and the last two now against the Astros. Toro drew the start at second base in this one, and it seems the Mariners will use him there pretty often to get his bat in the lineup. Toro's still hitting a modest .219/.297/.439 on the year, but a .198 BABIP has depressed his batting average. He has an excellent track record in the high minors (.392/.497/.600 in 33 career Triple-A games and .306/.393/.513 in his last Double-A season) and could rebound with more regular playing time with Seattle.