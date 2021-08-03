Cancel
Fulani Militants Kill Dozens in Seven Attacks

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInternational Christian Concern (ICC) has learned that in the early hours of August 2, 2021, seven predominantly Christian communities in Plateau and Southern Kaduna, Nigeria, were attacked by Fulani militants. Sources in the communities disclosed that the bodies of forty-three persons, including women and children, have so far been recovered in villages of, Zirshe, Isho, Chuweh, Kangbro, Dundu, Hwrra /Mai-Yanga and Angwan Magaji and Kigam. Several injured are currently receiving treatment in various hospitals. More than a hundred homes were also destroyed during the attacks.

