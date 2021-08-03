Remote monitoring startup BioIntelliSense raises $45 million in Series B funding

The Round Builds on Oneday’s Accelerated Momentum Over the Past 18 Months, Propelling the Startup to a High-Growth Video Technology Company Across Multiple Industries. OneDay, a Texas-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that empowers businesses to drive revenue growth and customer engagement using video storytelling technology, announced the closing of its $19 million Series B funding round. The round was led by Volition Capital, a Boston-based growth equity firm that invests in high-growth, founder-owned companies across the software, Internet, and consumer sectors. Silverton Partners, who led OneDay’s Series A round, also participated in this round. The investment will be used to accelerate OneDay’s growth with key hires, market expansion, and continued investment in building best-in-class technology to empower businesses to leverage video to drive growth and engagement. OneDay’s total capital raised to date is $25 million.