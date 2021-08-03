Cancel
Remote monitoring startup BioIntelliSense raises $45 million in Series B funding

Cover picture for the articleRemote patient monitoring company BioIntelliSense scored $45 million in a Series B funding round. To date, the Colorado-based startup has raked in roughly $82 million. Chimera (UAE) led the round with participation from 7wire Technology Partners, Mary Tolan of Chicago Pacific Founders, James Murren, formerly of MGM Resorts International, as well as Pendrell Corporation, Royal Philips and Fresenius Medical Care North America.

