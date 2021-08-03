York Grange members donates to the Bonneville County Fairgrounds and the Firth high school FFA Alumni Association

Members of The York Grange, founded in 1938, have made sizeable donations to two organizations in two East Idaho counties. On behalf of the grange, Treasurer Gordon Moir gave $8,000 to the Bonneville County Fair Board for a new squeeze chute and scale combination for the fairgrounds. Plus they also donated $7,500 to the Firth High School FFA Alumni Association to fund student scholarships, educational trips and equipment for the ag department’s greenhouse and shop.