Press Release: McDuffie Proposes OSSE Lot Amendment to the LBA to Prioritize Environmental Justice for Brentwood Residents

News Release — Ward 5 DC Council member Kenyan McDuffie. Washington, DC – Today, the DC Council unanimously passed the FY22 Local Budget Act (LBA), which funds many of Councilmember McDuffie’s legislative priorities that address structural inequities concerning economic opportunity, public safety, and amenities for Ward 5 residents. The FY22 budget funds Councilmember McDuffie’s landmark Child Wealth Building Act ($32M), a second round of significant financial relief for workers and small businesses ($88M), financial assistance for excluded workers ($41M), a new Amazon-UDC partnership for degrees in cloud-based computing services ($9.8M), a new Commercial Acquisition Fund ($4M), and a new Career Pathways Program East of the River for high-growth sectors careers ($2M), all transformational measures that contribute to an equitable recovery for District residents. The budget also includes funding to expand public safety programs created under the NEAR Act, build a new community and recreation center at the historic Crummell School ($20M) and create a new library to serve the Eckington and Edgewood communities ($24.5M), among other important investments.