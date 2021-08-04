ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Twenty-seven new cases here

roblawnews.com
 2021-08-04

Cover picture for the articleCoronavirus cases in Crawford County continue to climb as 27 new...

roblawnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
wsvaonline.com

A major uptick in new COVID cases here in the valley

Shenandoah County reporting 30 new cases today. Harrisonburg and Rockingham and Augusta counties all had more than 20 new coronavirus cases on todays report from the Virginia Department of Health. Despite the high case count, there was only one new COVID related hospitalization and one fatal case was reported in...
PAGE COUNTY, VA
roblawnews.com

Rising COVID numbers still a concern Pritzker

Gov. JB Pritzker told reporters not long ago that he was worried about the plateauing COVID-19 hospitalization rate and said he wouldn’t yet lift his statewide mask mandate. But the governor told me something around the same time during an interview that he hasn’t yet said publicly: He’s most concerned about what may happen in January and February and upbeat about the spring and summer.
ROBINSON, IL
Cleveland.com

Ohio coronavirus cases per 100,000 increase after seven weeks of declines

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Ohio averaged 410.5 cases per 100,000 residents Thursday, up from the previous week’s 354.3. The reason behind the increase is not yet clear. The delta variant was believed to be on its way out. Gov. Mike DeWine cautioned last week that shouldn’t mean people become lax, as the pandemic still rages in the state and U.S.
Daily Evergreen

Whitman County confirms seven new COVID-19 cases

As of Wednesday, Whitman County reported seven new COVID-19 cases, bringing the running total to 5,978. There have been a total of 81 COVID-19-related deaths and 222 hospitalizations, according to the Whitman County Public Health website. Out of the 93.4 percent of WSU Pullman students compliant with the COVID-19 vaccine...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#News Today#Robinson Daily News
Brookings Register

Seven new COVID-19 cases in Brookings Co. Wednesday, Nov. 10

BROOKINGS – The state on Wednesday reported 555 new COVID-19 cases and seven new deaths in South Dakota. Seven of the new cases have been reported in Brookings County. Brookings County cases have risen to 5,206 total cases (three new confirmed and four new probable): 5,054 of those people have recovered (six new) with 113 active cases (up by one) and 39 deaths (no change). A total of 161 people in the county have been hospitalized at some point (no change), the state reported.
BROOKINGS COUNTY, SD
kinyradio.com

Seven COVID cases reported in Juneau, city reports improvement in contact tracing

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - 7 positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in Juneau residents Wednesday, a death of a Juneau man in October was also reported. The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported the death of a Juneau man. He was in his 60s and died outside Alaska in October. This brings the total Juneau resident deaths to 15.
mycanyonlake.com

Comal County Reports 29 New COVID-19 Cases, Seven Hospitalizations

Comal County reported 29 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the county’s total to 19,775. The total number of deceased remains 456. Comal County hospitals are caring for seven COVID-19 patients. Of those, one is in intensive care and one is on a ventilator. Approximately 100% of those patients are unvaccinated. Not all COVID-positive patients hospitalized in Comal County are necessarily county residents.
juneau.org

State reports seven new COVID-19 cases & one death for Juneau

State reports seven new COVID-19 cases & one death for Juneau. The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) reports seven new residents in the Juneau community identified with COVID-19 for November 9. DHSS also reports one additional death of a Juneau resident due to COVID-19. A male Juneau resident in his 60s died outside Alaska in October. CBJ extends condolences to family members and friends of this individual. There are 16 total deaths associated with Juneau – 15 residents (three died out of state) and one nonresident (death occurred outside Juneau).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
doppleronline.ca

One COVID death, seven new cases in Huntsville/Lake of Bays since Nov. 1

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is reporting one new COVID-related death in Lake of Bays, a man 80-plus whose infection was community acquired. No further details are currently available. The death occurred in a week that saw seven new COVID-19 cases in the Huntsville/Lake of Bays area since Nov....
roblawnews.com

Local classroom shut down by COVID exposure

One local class of pre-kindergarten students have been sent home to remote learn for two weeks due t... Subscribe to Robinson Daily News today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
ROBINSON, IL
roblawnews.com

County once home to tobacco farming

In early 1969, Dick Heath of L.S. Heath & Sons encouraged his family to sell the company to Liggett ... Subscribe to Robinson Daily News today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
ROBINSON, IL
chautauquatoday.com

Cattaraugus County Reports 489 New COVID-19 Cases, Seven Deaths for Week of November 7-13

Cattaraugus County saw a significant increase in new COVID-19 cases during the week of November 7-13. County health officials reported 489 new cases of the virus for the week, which is 48.6% more compared to the previous week. The new cases included 202 in the southeast part of the county, 115 in the southwest part of the county, 99 in the northeast part of the county, and 73 in the northwest part of the county. Statistics from the county's Health Department indicate that 71.6% of the new cases were unvaccinated, and 11 of the new cases were health care workers. The county's number of hospitalizations (45) increased by seven during that time, while active cases (623) went up by 29.3% and people in quarantine (822) rose by 27.6%. As of Sunday, the county's seven-day average infection rate was the highest in Western New York at 11.0%.
illinoisnewsnow.com

More Than 100 New Cases of COVID-19 in Henry County in the Last Seven Days

There were more than 100 new COVID-19 cases in Henry County over the last week and several more in Stark County. RaeAnn Tucker from the Henry and Stark County Health Department talked about the latest numbers and talked about new COVID-19 testing at the Health Department as well as COVID-19 shots for kids 5 to 11 years old, now approved and ready to be administered at the Health Department.
News 4 Buffalo

Governor Hochul provides Saturday coronavirus update

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Saturday. “The vaccine is our way out of this pandemic once and for all – if you haven’t gotten yours already, it’s crucial that you do,” Governor Hochul said. “The vaccine is proven effective and safe, and it’s free. Everyone aged five and […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wiartonecho.com

Seven COVID-19 cases reported in Grey-Bruce on Friday

The Grey Bruce Health Unit reported seven new COVID-19 cases on Friday and the dismissal of some more classes at local schools. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. The new cases included two in West Grey and one each in Arran-Elderslie, Brockton, Grey...

Comments / 0

Community Policy