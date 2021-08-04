Twenty-seven new cases here

Cattaraugus County saw a significant increase in new COVID-19 cases during the week of November 7-13. County health officials reported 489 new cases of the virus for the week, which is 48.6% more compared to the previous week. The new cases included 202 in the southeast part of the county, 115 in the southwest part of the county, 99 in the northeast part of the county, and 73 in the northwest part of the county. Statistics from the county's Health Department indicate that 71.6% of the new cases were unvaccinated, and 11 of the new cases were health care workers. The county's number of hospitalizations (45) increased by seven during that time, while active cases (623) went up by 29.3% and people in quarantine (822) rose by 27.6%. As of Sunday, the county's seven-day average infection rate was the highest in Western New York at 11.0%.

2 DAYS AGO