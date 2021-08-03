Black Women’s Equal Pay Day 2021: How To Negotiate Your Salary Like a Boss

“The wage gap -- now just 63 cents paid to Black women for every dollar paid to white men -- continues to take a devastating toll on Black communities. We cannot have a just recovery from the pandemic unless we close it and end the many forms of discrimination and oppression that Black women continue to face. The wage gap is even more damaging for Black moms, who are paid just 52 cents on the dollar compared to white dads. No one should ever be shortchanged on her paycheck because of her gender or race, but due to compounded structural racism and sexism, that is the reality Black women face. This shameful wage gap must end.