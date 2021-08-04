Shontel Brown will win Ohio Democratic special primary, CNN projects

If you've spent the past few months watching the special election in Ohio's 11th Congressional District, which held its Democratic primary this past week, you might think the Bernie vs. Hillary wars never ended. High-profile Bernie Sanders ally and former Ohio state senator Nina Turner faced off with local councilwoman Shontel Brown, who earned the support of Clinton, in a race to replace Democratic congresswoman Marcia Fudge, who was elevated to the position of Secretary of Housing and Urban Development.