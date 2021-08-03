Straddlin' the Fence: All fencing does not win the gold

We have been watching the Olympics and I am amazed at the stamina and strength of the young participants involved. My husband, Boyd mentioned the other day that he wanted to watch the “fencing” and maybe he could pick up some hints on improving his fencing abilities. Of course, Boyd, being the farmer/rancher he is, was talking about a completely different type of fencing. He would like the “fencers” to train on our ranch for a couple of summers. He would provide the hammers, nails, wire, and fence posts, if they would supply the manpower. (Of course he would volunteer me to fix the meals for these trainees.)