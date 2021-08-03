The Bug Box: Clover root curculio
Alias: Clover root curculio. This pest is found throughout the United States and has a taste for legumes grown for hay. It is relatively new to the state of Idaho, so keep an eye out. Eggs are laid in the spring, and the larvae live underground in the rootzone for three to five weeks. The adults emerge in June and July. The Adults resemble the adult alfalfa weevil, but it lacks the distinct brown stripe down its back. Its nose is smaller and more club-like.www.postregister.com
