Idaho State

The Bug Box: Clover root curculio

By JOSEPH SAGERS
Post Register
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlias: Clover root curculio. This pest is found throughout the United States and has a taste for legumes grown for hay. It is relatively new to the state of Idaho, so keep an eye out. Eggs are laid in the spring, and the larvae live underground in the rootzone for three to five weeks. The adults emerge in June and July. The Adults resemble the adult alfalfa weevil, but it lacks the distinct brown stripe down its back. Its nose is smaller and more club-like.

The Bug Box: Black widow

The Bug Box: Black widow

Alias: Pine needle scale. Oftentimes newly cut Christmas trees will have a frost look to them, but if that frost doesn’t melt when brought inside it may be pine needle scale. The eggs overwinter with the females under a waxy coat on the needles. The eggs hatch in late spring is “crawlers”. This is the only form where the females are mobile. After a few days of wandering around they settle down and feed, and never move again. Instead the females cover themselves in a waxy coat and wait for the males to come to them to mate. This coverage of the pine needles looks like winter frost but is obviously out of place throughout the summer.
Sanchez: Summer of the seed bugs

Sanchez: Summer of the seed bugs

Every September, elm seed bugs and boxelder bugs are hot topics of conversation at the Klamath extension office, as calls, questions, and samples of insects for identification come rolling in. While the insects have been present all summer, they are much more noticeable in the late summer and fall when they begin seeking refuge in mulch, house siding, and other places to stay warm over the winter. This year, larger populations of these insects have been evident in our community.
Back to bugs

Back to bugs

I hope you enjoyed last week’s break from the bugs and reading about the indigo bunting, but, this week, it’s another bug. But this is a really cool looking insect which gets people to take blurry cell photos of it, then post them to social media, asking what it is. Well, look no further, it’s a cottonwood borer beetle (plectrodera scalator).
COLUMN: Not all bugs are pests

COLUMN: Not all bugs are pests

Insects are considered the most successful animals on earth in terms of number of individuals, number of species, and range of habitats. There are more known species of insects - nearly one million - than all other forms of life, and they occupy nearly every terrestrial habitat. While many may see insects as pests, most that are found in yards, gardens, or crops do not feed on or harm plants. Most insects are just "passing through" and have harmless habits.
AnimalsSentinel-Echo

Running buffalo clover no longer endangered species

According to the U. S. Fish and Wildlife Service, running buffalo clover was believed to be extinct before 1983, when one population was found in West Virginia. It was listed as endangered in 1987. Since then, additional populations have been identified, including 21 populations reported after the agency’s 2019 proposal...
Why are there bugs in the pool water?

Why are there bugs in the pool water?

You’re all ready to jump in the pool and what is that? A bee? Ant? What? The last thing you want to do is share your pool time with bugs, right? The swimming pool service contractors from SwimRight Pool Service & Repair know that you don’t want to be bugged when you swim. Why are there bugs in the pool water? Various reasons.
Buggy about bugs

Buggy about bugs

One day this past spring I was in the Neosho Parks Department office doing weekly paperwork when I received a telephone call. The young man on the other end of the line identified himself as an employee of Missouri Department of Agriculture and was asking if it would be okay if he hung a couple Emerald Ash Borer traps in Morse Park along Hickory Creek.
Better bug control

Better bug control

With summer barbecue season in full swing and pests out in force, everyone is scrambling to keep bugs at bay. The line of defense runs the gamut from ultrasonic devices and bug zappers to citronella candles and DEET sprays. Our arsenal features a low-tech solution cited by the American Mosquito Control Association: every time we eat or sit outdoors, we set up a large oscillating fan that’s proven to be an effective deterrent since mosquitoes won’t fly in the wind to nip at our family and guests.
Leaf spot disease in tomatoes

Leaf spot disease in tomatoes

With the wet weather we’ve had this summer, you are probably noticing signs of fungal diseases in your garden. Tomatoes are susceptible to a variety of such diseases in the summer and one of those is Septoria leaf spot. This fungal disease affects only the leaves of the plant, not...
