CDC extends eviction moratorium impacting 12 Nevada counties

CARSON CITY--The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention today extended the eviction moratorium through Oct. 3, but limited the action to counties experiencing substantial to high levels of COVID-19 transmission. Nevada Health Response said 12 of Nevada’s 17 counties meet that criteria.

The federal ban on evictions during the COVID-19 pandemic expired July 31 .

“The emergence of the delta variant has led to a rapid acceleration of community transmission in the United States, putting more Americans at increased risk, especially if they are unvaccinated,” said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky. “This moratorium is the right thing to do to keep people in their homes and out of congregate settings where COVID-19 spreads.”

The moratorium applies to evictions based on failure to pay rent or make housing payments. Nancy Brune, founding executive director of the Kenny Guinn Center for Policy Priorities, tweeted that, after reviewing a few different reports, the consensus seems to be that approximately 61,000 to 66,000 households in Nevada are behind on rent.

It also only applies to communities with substantial or high levels of virus transmission, determined by meeting at least two of the three criteria used: case rate of more than 200 new cases per 100,000 persons in the past 30 days; case rate of great than 50 and test positivity of 8% or higher; and average number of tests per day less than 100. Counties in Nevada that meet this criteria include Carson, Churchill, Clark, Douglas, Elko, Lincoln, Lyon, Mineral, Nye, Storey, Washoe and White Pine.

In a statement announcing the updated order, the CDC said the extension will allow more time for rental relief to make its way to those in need. Distribution has been slow for the billions of dollars in federal funds that have been allocated to help struggling tenants and landlords during the pandemic.

Agency officials also said the extension on the eviction moratorium would allow more time for people to get vaccinated and allow for people to retain shelter that helps them to self-isolate and social distance from others as the Delta variant continues to spread.

Gov. Steve Sisolak last week said vaccination was the way Nevada would emerge and recover from the pandemic.

State mask mandate updated

The list of counties in Nevada affected by the recently reimposed mask mandate was also updated. Nevada Health Response officials today elevated Storey County from low to substantial risk of transmission and will impose a mask requirement if it maintains or worsens that level between now and Aug. 13.

Esmeralda County moved from the high to low risk category and if it can maintain within the low risk criteria for another week it can remove masking requirements on Aug. 13.

Clark County leads the state in case rate at 900 per 100,000 persons. Elko, Eureka and Nye counties all have test positivity rates at 20% or higher.

Eureka, Humboldt, Lander and Pershing counties are all categorized as having moderate spread, .

Individuals who are not vaccinated are still required to wear masks or face coverings indoors. Just 56.93% of Washoe County residents ages 12 and older have been vaccinated for COVID-19.

For more information on COVID-19 in Nevada visit https://nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/#covid-data-tracker .