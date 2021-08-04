Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nevada State

CDC extends eviction moratorium impacting 12 Nevada counties

By Kristen Hackbarth
Posted by 
Nevada State News
Nevada State News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ngyps_0bH3MPRW00

CARSON CITY--The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention today extended the eviction moratorium through Oct. 3, but limited the action to counties experiencing substantial to high levels of COVID-19 transmission. Nevada Health Response said 12 of Nevada’s 17 counties meet that criteria.

The federal ban on evictions during the COVID-19 pandemic expired July 31 .

“The emergence of the delta variant has led to a rapid acceleration of community transmission in the United States, putting more Americans at increased risk, especially if they are unvaccinated,” said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky. “This moratorium is the right thing to do to keep people in their homes and out of congregate settings where COVID-19 spreads.”

The moratorium applies to evictions based on failure to pay rent or make housing payments. Nancy Brune, founding executive director of the Kenny Guinn Center for Policy Priorities, tweeted that, after reviewing a few different reports, the consensus seems to be that approximately 61,000 to 66,000 households in Nevada are behind on rent.

It also only applies to communities with substantial or high levels of virus transmission, determined by meeting at least two of the three criteria used: case rate of more than 200 new cases per 100,000 persons in the past 30 days; case rate of great than 50 and test positivity of 8% or higher; and average number of tests per day less than 100. Counties in Nevada that meet this criteria include Carson, Churchill, Clark, Douglas, Elko, Lincoln, Lyon, Mineral, Nye, Storey, Washoe and White Pine.

In a statement announcing the updated order, the CDC said the extension will allow more time for rental relief to make its way to those in need. Distribution has been slow for the billions of dollars in federal funds that have been allocated to help struggling tenants and landlords during the pandemic.

Agency officials also said the extension on the eviction moratorium would allow more time for people to get vaccinated and allow for people to retain shelter that helps them to self-isolate and social distance from others as the Delta variant continues to spread.

Gov. Steve Sisolak last week said vaccination was the way Nevada would emerge and recover from the pandemic.

State mask mandate updated

The list of counties in Nevada affected by the recently reimposed mask mandate was also updated. Nevada Health Response officials today elevated Storey County from low to substantial risk of transmission and will impose a mask requirement if it maintains or worsens that level between now and Aug. 13.

Esmeralda County moved from the high to low risk category and if it can maintain within the low risk criteria for another week it can remove masking requirements on Aug. 13.

Clark County leads the state in case rate at 900 per 100,000 persons. Elko, Eureka and Nye counties all have test positivity rates at 20% or higher.

Eureka, Humboldt, Lander and Pershing counties are all categorized as having moderate spread, .

Individuals who are not vaccinated are still required to wear masks or face coverings indoors. Just 56.93% of Washoe County residents ages 12 and older have been vaccinated for COVID-19.

For more information on COVID-19 in Nevada visit https://nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/#covid-data-tracker .

Comments / 0

Nevada State News

Nevada State News

Reno, NV
782
Followers
705
Post
31K+
Views
ABOUT

News from around the Silver State.

 https://nevadastate.news/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Health
State
Nevada State
City
Elko, NV
City
Eureka, NV
Local
Nevada Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Sisolak
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Nevada Day#Moratorium#Cdc#Nevada Health Response#Americans#Churchill Clark#Mineral Nye Storey#White Pine#Pershing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Evictions
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
Public HealthCentre Daily

New eviction moratorium issued by CDC as delta variant spreads. Here’s what to know

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday issued a new temporary eviction moratorium for areas with high or substantial levels of COVID-19 transmission. The order comes after the CDC’s previous moratorium expired over the weekend — putting millions at risk of eviction — and as concerns are rising about the highly contagious delta variant, which is spreading rapidly throughout the U.S. and spurring coronavirus outbreaks.
Public HealthNew York Post

CDC announces new 60-day eviction freeze for most US counties

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced a new 60-day eviction moratorium in counties where the transmission of COVID-19 is either “substantial” or “high.”. The order, issued by CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, includes an initial expiration date of Oct. 3, but can be extended or rescinded based...
Columbia, SCyourpickenscounty.com

Health officials change mask guidelines as delta worsens

COLUMBIA — As the delta variant of COVID-19 is wreaking havoc across the country, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the. South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) have updated mask guidelines. In addition, doctors in a Prisma Health update last week warned the...
U.S. PoliticsSlate

CDC Unveils New Eviction Moratorium, but Biden Warns it May Not Survive Legal Challenges

Facing lots of friendly fire from angry progressives, the White House decided to change course. After days of the Biden administration saying it couldn’t do anything to save the eviction moratorium that lapsed over the weekend, it changed its mind Tuesday as activists and Democratic lawmakers increased pressure on the White House to act. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention unveiled a new two-month, more limited moratorium on Tuesday at a time when the Delta variant is quickly spreading across much of the country. The ban would temporarily stop evictions in counties with “substantial and high levels” of virus transmissions, meaning it would cover around 90 percent of Americans who are renters, according to the White House. In justifying the measure the CDC said the new moratorium was needed because “the evictions of tenants for failure to make rent or housing payments could be detrimental to public health control measures.”
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Fully vaccinated man dies of Covid in West Virginia

A man who was fully vaccinated against coronavirus has passed away in West Virginia, health department officials have said. The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department said the “breakthrough infection” led to the death of a 76-year-old man with an underlying health condition. WSAZ reported that the man died of complications of the...
Public Healthwfyi.org

Eligibility Guidelines Tight Under New CDC Eviction Moratorium

In a surprise to many, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a new eviction moratorium Tuesday, targeting areas of the country that are at higher risk for spread of COVID-19. Many legal experts – including, before Tuesday, the Biden administration – questioned the legality of any new eviction...
Washington StateSkagit Valley Herald

52 COVID-19 breakthrough deaths reported in Washington

Fifty-two people in the state who had been vaccinated against COVID-19 have died from the disease as of July 24, according to a state Department of Health report. From Jan. 17 to July 24, 4,241 of what are called vaccine breakthrough cases were identified in the state. Of that number, 86% reported symptoms and 8% were hospitalized. Of those who died, 37 were known to have one or more underlying conditions and 27 were residents of long-term care facilities, the report stated.

Comments / 0

Community Policy