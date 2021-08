MOOSIC — By the time the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre bullpen settled things down — at least momentarily — Worcester already had enough runs on the board. The Red Sox capitalized on five walks with three runs over the first two innings from RailRiders starter Matt Krook, then tacked on three more in the eighth to pull away for a 7-2 win in the team’s first game at PNC Field on Tuesday.