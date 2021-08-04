What Do We Want To See From The Live-Action Netflix Pokemon Series?
It was recently announced that Netflix will be producing a live-action Pokemon series. The series is currently set to be headed up by Lucifer’s producer, Joe Henderson, who will write and executive produce the live-action adaptation of one of the most popular video games of all time. After the success of Detective Pikachu in 2019, it’s no wonder that Netflix is jumping all over a live-action Pokemon series, although it has been a pretty long time coming. If you want to watch a majority of the previous Pokemon anime seasons, Netflix is your best best, since it has a few movies, as well as a couple seasons of the anime such as Journeys and Sun & Moon Ultra Legends. While we don’t know much about the series, we can definitely start making some predictions. So, what exactly do we want to see come from the live-action Netflix Pokemon series?www.tvovermind.com
