What Do We Want To See From The Live-Action Netflix Pokemon Series?

Daredevil has become a fan favorite since his inclusion to the Netflix roster, but he has yet to really step fully into the MCU on Disney+ or on the big screen. No, Ben Affleck’s failed attempt does not count, since this was well before the MCU, which a lot of people are grateful for no doubt. But it’s fun to note that Daredevil does come with a lot of his own enemies, some that are shared with other heroes and some that actually are counted as heroes. Daredevil has amassed a pretty good number of enemies in his time, but some of them have taken him to the limit a time or two as well, and there have been moments when it’s actually looked as though Daredevil might have possibly lost an encounter. Being an expert fighter and relying on a sonar sense that allows him to move about as though he’s still in full possession of his sight makes this guy a dangerous individual, but as a result, he’s also been targeted by some of the most dangerous opponents possible.