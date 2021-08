If you've never taken the time to watch any of Sebastian Maniscalco's stand up specials, you're gonna wanna brush up because he's coming back to Michigan this Winter. He began his career in 1998 performing at open mic nights and since then, has released five comedy specials. He also provided voice for the film The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature and most recently appeared as "Crazy" Joe Gallo in The Irishman. Now, he's gearing up for his "Nobody Does This" Tour which makes a stop in Detroit on December 10th at Little Caesars Arena.