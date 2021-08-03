Marcia D. Doherty

WATERVILLE — Marcia J. Durrell (Hamblet) Doherty died July 13, 2021 at the age of 92 surrounded by her children at Oak Grove Center. Marcia was born in Kingfield, the daughter of Elvin and Hilda (Nichols) Durrell. She grew up on the family farm with her three brothers, Elvin Jr., Carlton and Roscoe (Mickey). Marcia attended Kingfield schools and graduated from Kingfield High School in 1947. She fulfilled her childhood dream of becoming a nurse when she graduated from Central Maine Medical Center School of Nursing in Lewiston, Maine in 1950.