Madison County Schools student excited for a new year

Students in Madison County are ready to head back to the classroom after a not so normal year last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. "Excited because we haven't experienced normal school in a really long time," said Kailey Hyatt, a sophomore at Hazel Green High School. Kailey Hyatt said walking down the hallways that first day of school, she will not be able to stop smiling. "I'm just going to be so excited to see people I haven't seen in forever," said Kailey Hyatt, a sophomore at Hazel Green High School.