Summer Beers are What's Tappening

By Bill Stage
97X
 1 day ago
I talked with Charlie Cole about brewing summer style, refreshing, lighter beers. I wondered if they were easier to brew. He, of course, schooled me on why they are not.

97X

Davenport, IA
97X plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa.

