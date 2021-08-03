6700 Fairview Dr, New Kent, VA 23141

JUST LISTED in New Kent! Adorable 3 bedroom 2 bathroom ranch in Quinton, situated on a spacious lot. The property has been nicely updated with new carpet, fresh paint, updated stainless steel appliances, new fixtures and lighting, updated bathrooms, and updated kitchen and flooring throughout. The home feels like new! You will love the large windows that allow for natural lighting. All the bedrooms have ceiling fans and spacious closets. Located near the New Kent Airport and Kent Lake! Close to highways for easy travel time to and from work. Exterior features include a cute covered front porch, rear deck area, and a nice fenced in yard. Great landscaping and Curb appeal! Also the detached shed conveys!