NBA

The Anatomy of a Tank: Day One

By
Pounding The Rock
 1 day ago

"Don’t measure success by how high a man climbs but how high he bounces when they he rock bottom." George S. Patton-Noted Tanking Expert. Losing is not fun. As a species we are biologically wired to win. Losing used to equate to being an hors d’oeuvre for a sabertooth tiger. Mercifully, society has become more advanced. Marks of our evolution include things like automatic cheese graters, battery operated snow blowers, and bacon-flavored soda. We have also developed the concept of strategic losing. Humans are now capable of losing in the short term to achieve a long term goal. Declaring bankruptcy, cauliflower pizza crust, and umbrella hats are all manifestations of this concept. In basketball strategic losing is called tanking. This is an unfamiliar and possibly shocking concept for San Antonio Spurs fans. Yet, like it or not the tank is rolling into Bexar County. Spurs fans should not retreat to an underground shelter and should instead welcome the tank with open arms. Side note: for safety reasons do not embrace an actual tank with open arms.

