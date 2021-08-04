What Tim Banks said about Vols' defense going into preseason camp

What first-year Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said on media day on Tuesday, previewing the start of fall camp for the Vols:. “Excited to be here. Just thinking back to yesterday, in less than a month we get to run out in that stadium and have the opportunity to play in front of our fans. I know I’m excited. I know our players are too. Looking forward to getting on the field tomorrow morning and getting training camp started. Excited to continue to build the culture that we want to be here at Tennessee — individually and collectively as a football team. And excited to find out the progress guys have made throughout the summer. We finished spring ball, got some new guys in our program, so it’s the opportunity to see them on the field. And at the end of the day, see who is going to gain our trust and who we can count on to put us in a position of success when we step on the field in September and open the season up.”