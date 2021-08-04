New Code Ninjas Location Now Open
Children who enjoy STEM learning and video games will love coding at Code Ninjas! Green Township has a new location at 6507 Harrison Avenue. There is also a Code Ninjas located in Anderson Township (7426 Beechmont Ave, Suite 210) and another new location coming soon in Montgomery. At Code Ninjas, children ages 5 – 14 years old can explore coding and technology to solve problems while working together and engaging creative thinking skills. Code Ninjas also offers birthday parties, Parents’ Night Out events and camps.cincinnatifamilymagazine.com
