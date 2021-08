When it comes to buying a home, there are the obvious signs you’re ready. The main one? You’ve got enough money saved for a down payment (it doesn’t have to be 20 percent, by the way!), and some cash left over in savings for a cushion. In this unprecedented real estate market, you also have to be emotionally prepared to step right up for a roller coaster ride that includes bidding wars, escalation clauses, and other twists like appraisal gaps.