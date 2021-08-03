WAN Exclusive With ‘Coalition To Abolish The Fur Trade USA’ On Oscar De La Renta Going Fur-Free!

Faux Is The Way To Go This Winter Season (And every other day!) Searching for that perfect trendy fur coat, scarf, or vest this winter season? Buy FAUX! Why on earth do people want to murder animals for their fur when technology has created faux fur to be just as warm and even more beautiful? Don’t think for once that you can’t look just as chic showing off faux fur, as you would while wearing the real thing. All you have to know is where to go and what to look for when it comes to owning a remarkable faux fur item. Check out IMPOSTER 4 Animals, a collection endorsed by the Humane Society, consisting of fabulous scarves, hats, ear muffs and vests in grey chinchilla, coyote, black, plum, and peacock. Founder and CEO Jaclyn Sharp, is certain to make you look fabulous this season in an IMPOSTER 4 Animals design.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 9 DAYS AGO