Palestine Solidarity Caucus: Brown can no longer be ‘progressive except for Palestine’
On May 15, the Palestine Solidarity Caucus first shared Brown Community’s Letter of Solidarity with the Palestinian liberation struggle, which condemns the May 2021 escalations in Israeli state and settler-mob violence against Palestinians across historic Palestine. In that period, Israel forcibly dispossessed families in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, conducted a violent military assault on civilians and infrastructure in Gaza, attacked Palestinian Muslim worshippers at Al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan and Palestinian Christian worshippers at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre on Easter eve and wielded joint settler-mob and police violence against Palestinian citizens in Israel — all situated within the context of the ongoing Nakba (“catastrophe”).www.browndailyherald.com
Comments / 0