Supporters turn in signatures for ballot measure to hike pot tax to fund out-of-school activities

Cliff Ponte Jr’s campaign has released the following statement. “The campaign has been visiting all parts of the community and talking with Fall River residents about what they need from their next Mayor. Now that the signatures collected have been certified and it is official that Cliff Ponte will be a Mayoral contender, the candidate stated, “The outpouring of support we have received since our announcement has been unbelievable. I’m humbled by the support and look forward to meeting as many people as I can leading up to Election Day.”