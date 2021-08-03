Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

Supporters turn in signatures for ballot measure to hike pot tax to fund out-of-school activities

By ERNEST LUNING ernest.luning@coloradopolitics.com
denvergazette.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSupporters have turned in signatures for a statewide ballot initiative that would fund out-of-school educational opportunities for Colorado children by raising the sales tax on recreational marijuana. Learning Opportunities for Colorado's Kids, the committee behind Initiative 25, delivered petitions a spokeswoman said contain more than 200,000 signatures to the Secretary...

denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Ritter
Person
Rob Woodward
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Marijuana Dispensaries#Initiative 25#State#Covid#Govs#Democratic#D Lakewood#Republican#Grand Junction#Terrapin Care Station#Colorado Freedom Force#D Denver#Gary Community Ventures
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
Related
Electionsfallriverreporter.com

Cliff Ponte receives amount of needed signatures; Officially on the ballot

Cliff Ponte Jr’s campaign has released the following statement. “The campaign has been visiting all parts of the community and talking with Fall River residents about what they need from their next Mayor. Now that the signatures collected have been certified and it is official that Cliff Ponte will be a Mayoral contender, the candidate stated, “The outpouring of support we have received since our announcement has been unbelievable. I’m humbled by the support and look forward to meeting as many people as I can leading up to Election Day.”
Income Taxmyheraldreview.com

Group fights tax-cut option on ballot

PHOENIX — An organization that pushes for lower taxes and less government regulation is trying to deny Arizonans the option to decide whether they want to approve or veto the $1.9 billion in tax cuts enacted last month by the Republican-controlled legislature. In new court filings, attorney Thomas Basile contends...
Riverside, GAtribuneledgernews.com

Riverside sends income tax increase to November ballot

Jul. 26—Riverside is moving forward with putting an 1% income tax increase request on the November election ballot that would pay for police and fire operations. City Council on Thursday voted to ask voters to increase the current 1.5% income tax to 2.5%. Half of the revenue from the 1%...
Grand Junction, COGrand Junction Daily Sentinel

Proposed ballot measure for tutoring program submits petition

Backers of a proposed measure to create a financial-aid program for students who need extra help turned in signatures to the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office on Friday to put their idea on this fall’s ballot. Currently known as Initiative 25, the proposal would provide financial aid to students who...
ElectionsPosted by
CBS Denver

Marijuana Sales Tax Increase Supporters Turn In Petitions To Put Initiative 25 On The Ballot

DENVER (CBS4)– More than 200,000 voters in Colorado support an increase on the sales tax for recreational marijuana. They signed a petition to put Initiative 25 on the November ballot and those signatures were turned in on Friday. (credit: iStock/Getty) The measure asks for a 5% tax increase on recreational marijuana to help fund out-of-school education programs for low-income kids and those with special needs. Additional funding would come from royalties, rents and leases on state property. It has support from Democrats and Republicans. The current sales tax on recreational marijuana is 15%. If the measure passes, it would raise it to 20%. (credit:...
Nebraska Stateklkntv.com

Nebraska voter ID ballot drive begins gathering signatures

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A campaign to require government-issued photo identification to vote in Nebraska has started collecting signatures to place the issue on the 2022 general election ballot. Citizens for Voter ID says it started gathering signatures on Thursday. State lawmakers have repeatedly rejected attempts to pass a voter...
San Benito County, CAsanbenito.com

County to pursue sales tax ballot measure

San Benito County officials are exploring their options to put a 1% local sales tax on an upcoming election ballot to raise revenue for services, upgrades, new facilities and other projects. Such a tax could generate up to $3.3 million in additional revenue for the county’s general fund in the...
PoliticsBoulder Clarion

A new tax for the ballot

Come November, it looks like Colorado voters will be asked to raise marijuana taxes to support after-school initiatives intended to close the education gap created by the coronavirus pandemic. The Colorado Learning Enrichment and Academic Progress (LEAP) campaign seeks to raise recreational marijuana taxes by 5% in the state —...
Clark County, WAclark.wa.gov

Opposing statements sought for Nov. 2 ballot measures

The Clark County Auditor’s Office provides a printed voters’ guide with information about candidates and ballot measures for voters to make informed decisions when voting the ballot for each primary and general election. The voters’ guide includes statements by and photographs of candidates for elective offices as well as local ballot measures with supporting and opposing statements written by citizens.
Bryan County, OKDurant Daily Democrat

Commissioners vote to have sales tax on October ballot

Bryan County Commissioners Ron Boyer and Tony Simmons voted in a meeting Tuesday morning to hold a special election Oct. 12 for a half-cent sales tax to fund road and other infrastructure projects in …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Log in or subscribe to continue. Welcome...
Leelanau County, MIleelanaunews.com

Sinking fund millage on the ballot – Leland School

Voters in the Leland School District will determine the fate of a request for a “sinking fund” millage at the polls Tuesday. The election is the second this year in which voters were asked to approve a .3 mills for this purpose. A 3-year “sinking fund” request was torpedoed by voters in the May 7 election, 531-441. At the time, […]
Lucas County, OHpointandshoreland.com

TARTA votes to place funding change issue on ballot

The TARTA board of trustees voted unanimously to place a proposal on the fall ballot to repeal the public transit agency’s current local property taxes with a sales tax and to include Lucas County as a new member of the transit authority. Board members said this is a historic achievement...

Comments / 0

Community Policy