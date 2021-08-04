Simon ’25: Why Olympism isn’t curing us this time
The world is on fire, but it’s time to turn on the Olympics again. As our oceans rise and the spread of the Delta variant further exposes deep and defining geopolitical divisions, surfers, track stars and skateboarders from around the world have gathered in Tokyo. Like clockwork, we suspend judgement and spend 15 summer days watching the flashing limbs of the finest athletes in the world perform their scheduled miracles.www.browndailyherald.com
