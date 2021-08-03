AUD/USD Daily Report

AUD - Australian Dollar. Friday’s session delivered another daily fall for the Australian dollar as AUD/USD retreated from slightly above 0.7400 to 0.7330 throughout trade. The moved characterized a tough week for the domestic unit, as it failed to capitalize on broad based US weakness in the market. With the USD index touching one-month lows on Friday and finishing 0.7% down for the week, the Australian dollar was down 0.3% on the weekly chart when valued against its US counterpart. As ongoing lockdowns continue to weigh on the currency and with the Queensland government announcing a snap 3-day lockdown on Friday, investors will be closely watching this week's RBA meeting and adjusting their expectations for Q3 GDP.