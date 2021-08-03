AUD/USD Daily Report
Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.7335; (P) 0.7358; (R1) 0.7387;. AUD/USD is still staying in consolidation from 0.7288 and intraday bias remains neutral first. Near term outlook stays bearish with 0.7443 support turned resistance intact, and further decline is in favor. On the downside, break of 0.7288 will resume the whole fall from 0.8006 and target 161.8% projection of 0.8006 to 0.7530 from 0.7890 at 0.7120 next. On the upside, break of 0.7443 will bring stronger rebound to 0.7530 support turned resistance instead.www.actionforex.com
