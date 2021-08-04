Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mendota, CA

Fresno Detectives Investigating Man Stabbed to Death in Mendota, California

goldrushcam.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAugust 3, 2021 - A man who suffered fatal stab wounds has been identified as 63 year old Daniel Larreynaga Pineda of Mendota. Shortly after midnight on Tuesday morning, Mendota Police responded to the 1200 block of 6th Street for a report of a stabbing. Officers arrived at the home and found an older man who had been stabbed. The victim, Daniel Pineda, was transported to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno where he later died.

goldrushcam.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Crime & Safety
State
California State
Fresno County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Fresno, CA
City
Mendota, CA
County
Fresno County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Stoppers#Stab Wounds#Mendota Police#Sheriff#The Crime Scene Unit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Landlords ask judge to lift new eviction moratorium

Groups representing landlords are asking a judge to lift the new eviction moratorium enacted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The Alabama Association of Realtors, along with other groups, said in an emergency filing Wednesday that the CDC’s order is “unlawful” and was issued "for nakedly political reasons - to ease the political pressure, shift the blame to the courts for ending the moratorium, and use litigation delays to achieve a policy objective,” Reuters reported.
Public HealthNBC News

Obama scraps plans for 60th birthday bash amid Covid surge

WASHINGTON — Former President Barack Obama is scaling back his 60th birthday party on Saturday because of a surge in coronavirus cases. The event at Martha's Vineyard was months in the making and had taken into account all public health guidelines, the former president's spokesperson, Hannah Hankins, said. “Due to...
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

10 killed when packed van crashes in South Texas

Ten people were killed and others suffered critical injuries when a van carrying about 30 people crashed in southern Texas on Wednesday, officials said. The single-vehicle crash occurred about 4 p.m. south of Encino, Texas, the Texas Department of Public Safety said. It appears the van was traveling too fast...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

NOAA predicting 'above normal' hurricane season in 2021 update

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is predicting an above-normal hurricane season in its mid-season update for the year. NOAA scientists say there is a 65 percent chance the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, which runs through the end of November, will be above normal, according to a Wednesday press release from the agency.

Comments / 0

Community Policy