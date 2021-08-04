Fresno Detectives Investigating Man Stabbed to Death in Mendota, California
August 3, 2021 - A man who suffered fatal stab wounds has been identified as 63 year old Daniel Larreynaga Pineda of Mendota. Shortly after midnight on Tuesday morning, Mendota Police responded to the 1200 block of 6th Street for a report of a stabbing. Officers arrived at the home and found an older man who had been stabbed. The victim, Daniel Pineda, was transported to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno where he later died.goldrushcam.com
