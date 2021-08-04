Gil throws 6 scoreless in MLB debut, Yankees blow out Orioles

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — Luis Gil pitched six scoreless innings in his major league debut, Giancarlo Stanton homered and drove in four runs, and the New York Yankees routed the Baltimore Orioles 13-1. Gil started in place of All-Star ace Gerrit Cole, who was put on the COVID-19 injured list before the game after testing positive for the virus Monday.

