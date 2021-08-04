Cancel
Three Things To Watch Ahead of USC Football's Fall Camp

By Claudette Montana Pattison
AllTrojans
AllTrojans
 1 day ago

USC kicks off fall camp August 6 in Los Angeles, California, and as the Trojans gear up for the 2021 season there are still plenty of unanswered questions. As the countdown to fall camp beings, here are three things to watch.

No. 1 - Offensive Line

With Alijah Vera-Tucker headed to New York to join the Jets this season, USC is left to fill a major hole on their offensive line. The competition will likely come down to several returning players including Courtland Ford, Jonah Monheim, Justin Dedich. Clay Helton brought in new offensive line coach Clay McGuire who will try and turn things around after the team finished with a No. 20 ranking last season.

No. 2 - Korey Foreman

The Korey Foreman era officially begins this fall, but the question remains will he live up to the hype? Foreman was the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2021 class and a tremendous athlete who has the potential to make an immediate impact this fall. Foreman will need to prove himself during training camp if he wants to solidify a consistent role on defense this season. Given his all-around play style, advanced technique and strength his odds of touching the football field in 2021 look high.

No. 3 - Quarterback Competition

One of the biggest competitions heading into fall camp is the battle for the QB2 spot. Right now the competition has been narrowed between two players, both freshman, Jaxson Dart and Miller Moss. The pair enrolled early at USC last spring, and have been competing since spring ball for the backup role.

Clay Helton emphasized the importance of the QB2 role at Pac-12 Media Day stating, "I want each and every one, just like Kedon did, you better prepare yourself as a starter because you never know when that time is coming. I give credit to Kedon. He prepared, he prepared, even though JT Daniels was starting, he prepared like heck to compete against the other men in the room, prepared to be ready if his opportunity came. You look at what he did his freshman year. That opportunity came, he made the most of it. Those two will be ready also."

Helton also mentioned his staff will utilize every practice leading up to USC's season opener to evaluate both Moss and Dart before revealing a finalized depth chart.

Jaxson Dart [USA TODAY[

