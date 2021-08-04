Cancel
Dogecoin price analysis: DOGE facing strong resistance at $0.20 after sharp drop

By Aamir Sheikh
cryptopolitan.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDogecoin price is facing strong resistance above the $0.190 mark. Strong drop in price occured with market drop earlier today. Strong support is found at the $0.195 level. Dogecoin price shows that the cryptocurrency is going into a bearish momentum despite repeated tries to recover back above the $0.20 mark. The cryptocurrency tried at least three times in the past 24-hours to break past the resistance level found at the $0.198 mark but to no avail. DOGE/USD price is going strongly bearish with small bursts of bullish retraces trying to hit and maintain a new high above the $0.195 mark.

