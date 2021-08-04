Elburn baby's death ruled a homicide

A 16-year-old boy was killed and three teens were injured in a one-car crash in Bartlett, authorities said Wednesday. The Cook County medical examiner's office said Alex E. Czerwik of Bartlett was the teen who died. The identities of the injured teens, all 16-year-old boys who were passengers in the car, have not been officially released by police, though social media and online fundraising pages say one of them is Czerwik's twin brother.