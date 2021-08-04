Cancel
Elburn, IL

Elburn baby's death ruled a homicide

By Kayleigh Padar Daily Herald correspondent
Cover picture for the articleElburn police are investigating the homicide of a 2-month-old boy, authorities said. First responders arrived on the 800 block of Kindberg Court at 7:33 a.m. Friday and treated an infant who was struggling to breathe, according to a news release issued Tuesday by the Elburn Police Department. Paramedics took the baby to Delnor Hospital, and he later was transferred to Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago, where he died Sunday night.

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

