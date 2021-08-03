Run for Roseland 2021

Help raise money for a proposed Roseland Community Center by participating in the Run for Roseland (previously known as the Run for the Roses). Participants have the choice to participate in the 5k run ($30) or the 1.5 mile walk ($25). All interested persons are asked to register by no later October 7th. Those who register on the 8th or the day of the race on the 9th will pay an extra $5 charge on top of the initial cost to participate. Registration takes place through Community Pass.