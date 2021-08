Thailand's capital Bangkok ordered businesses to close for two weeks or face fines up to $3,040 on Monday as new COVID-19 cases topped 11,000, the Associated Press reported. The new rules begin Tuesday but beauty parlors and barber shops can remain open at limited capacity. If businesses such as movie theaters, gyms and amusement parks do not abide by the new COVID-19 restrictions, those responsible could also face up to a year in prison. The new 11,784 cases brought Thailand's total up to 415,170 since the onset of the pandemic and health officials also announced 81 new deaths, adding to the country's total of 3,422.