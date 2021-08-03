Hull City season preview: Chance for McCann to prove doubters wrong

It was a tale of two halves for the Blues, one filled with frustration, the other marked with celebration. Frank Lampard's managerial experiment did not go to plan. Chelsea were sputtering along in the season's first half and, with all the new toys brought in to play with like Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Kai Havertz, big things were expected after a season in which they were unable to conduct any transfer activity. But club legend Lampard simply could not get the job done. Once the calendar flipped to 2021 and Thomas Tuchel was brought in, Chelsea began to find their way and had just enough time to edge out Leicester City for the fourth and final Champions League spot, though by winning that competition shortly after the league's season ended, the Blues would have earned their place in the tournament next season regardless. While the new additions struggled at times to provide the impact that was expected of them, strides were seen in talent already on the roster in the developmental growth of figures like Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic. Both, at times, looked to have taken that big step toward locking in regular playing time, and for the most part, Mount appears to be an established first-teamer. Pulisic, meanwhile, still has some hurdles to leap before claiming such status.