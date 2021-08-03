Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Hull City season preview: Chance for McCann to prove doubters wrong

By Luke Flanagan
vavel.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHull City fans are rightly excited with the season opener at Preston North End to come this weekend. It’s been a long road back to this league after the collapse and woeful run of results that saw them slip into League One for the 2020/21 season - and they rose to the challenge last year, with Grant McCann’s side winning their first title in 55 years.

www.vavel.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alfie Jones
Person
Tom Huddlestone
Person
Greg Docherty
Person
Jacob Greaves
Person
Callum Elder
Person
Grant Mccann
Person
Ryan Longman
Person
Mallik Wilks
Person
Randell Williams
Person
George Moncur
Person
Josh Magennis
Person
George Honeyman
Person
Andy Cannon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hull City#Manchester United#Preston North End#League One#Tigers#Chelsea#Accrington Stanley#Millwall#Sunderland#Afc Wimbledon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Premier Leaguevavel.com

As it happened: Sunderland 2-1 Hull City

I've been Luke Flanagan, and thank you for joining me for the live coverage of Sunderland vs Hull City this evening. Enjoy your weekends, and any other football games you're going to be watching!. Good night!. 20:54a day ago. SUMMARY: Sunderland 2-1 Hull City. Well, that was a poor game,...
SoccerSB Nation

Midweek Musings: The Potential Of Femi Azeez And Dejan Tetek

With the 2021/22 season just days away, it’s no secret that the Reading squad looks decidedly thin. Signings are still staying stubbornly on the horizon, and the budget for whatever new players may be available doesn’t fill one with much hope of top-class reinforcements arriving before September. Still though, I...
Premier Leaguenbcsportsedge.com

Chelsea Season Preview

It was a tale of two halves for the Blues, one filled with frustration, the other marked with celebration. Frank Lampard's managerial experiment did not go to plan. Chelsea were sputtering along in the season's first half and, with all the new toys brought in to play with like Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Kai Havertz, big things were expected after a season in which they were unable to conduct any transfer activity. But club legend Lampard simply could not get the job done. Once the calendar flipped to 2021 and Thomas Tuchel was brought in, Chelsea began to find their way and had just enough time to edge out Leicester City for the fourth and final Champions League spot, though by winning that competition shortly after the league's season ended, the Blues would have earned their place in the tournament next season regardless. While the new additions struggled at times to provide the impact that was expected of them, strides were seen in talent already on the roster in the developmental growth of figures like Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic. Both, at times, looked to have taken that big step toward locking in regular playing time, and for the most part, Mount appears to be an established first-teamer. Pulisic, meanwhile, still has some hurdles to leap before claiming such status.
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Mendy will have to prove himself at City if he is to regain a spot in the team ahead of the new season

Manchester City are all set to return to the Premier League next month as they are slated to face Tottenham Hotspur in their opening league fixture. The Cityzens are currently busy recruiting some big names to their squad. As of now, the club is yet to find success in the ongoing transfer window as ‘targets’ like Harry Kane and Jack Grealish have not secured their big-money moves to the Etihad.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Manchester United starlet Di’Shon Bernard signs ‘long-term deal’ with the club before agreeing to join Hull City on loan after impressing with League Two side Salford City last season

Manchester United youngster Di'Shon Bernard signed a long-term contract with the Red Devils before agreeing to a season-long loan spell at Hull City. United were eager to keep hold of their starlet on a long-term basis after he impressed last season on loan with League Two side Salford City. Bernard...
Premier Leaguenbcsportsedge.com

PL Season Preview: Youth Abound

Preseason is getting underway for squads and transfers have… slowed to a trickle. It makes me wonder how many moves we’ll end up within the pandemic-influenced market as even with rumors, most teams are targeting 1-2 key positions and a few depth signings. Chelsea is looking to sell off players to afford dangling an offer that Brourssia Dourtmand can’t refuse. Tottenham is talking to any defender who will listen. Crystal Palace is embracing the youth movement. Manchester United is looking to vault themselves into being title contenders but most of the league has crickets around their teams.
Premier LeagueBBC

Will Mannion: Cambridge United sign former Hull City goalkeeper

Cambridge United have signed former England Under-19 goalkeeper Will Mannion on a one-year contract. The 23-year-old spent last season at Pafos in Cyprus after four seasons with Hull, where he played just once. During his time with the Tigers, Mannion had loan spells with Plymouth, Aldershot and Kidderminster. "Will has...
Soccervavel.com

The Cardiff City players with a point to prove this term

Having guided the Bluebirds to the play-off semi-finals at the back end of the 2019/20 campaign with eight strikes and a further 10 assists, last year was an almighty frustration for maverick midfielder Lee Tomlin. A succession of injuries and fitness-related issues meant that the maestro only chalked up five...
Premier Leaguevavel.com

Goals and Highlights: Southampton 1-0 Levante in Friendly Match

Levante took a corner that was turned away by the English defense. The ball was played to Clerc at the edge of the area, but the home goalkeeper cleared the ball for a corner. The home side scored through Walker-Peters, who got into the box, put it to his good leg and fired a shot across goal to put the ball into the net. Southampton take the lead, 1-0.

Comments / 0

Community Policy