Leicester City already played their first pre-season game against Burton yesterday. Throughout the game, the interval of the offseason was noticeable. Many fans were disappointed that the Foxes failed in their quest for the Bass Charity Vase. More specifically, it was disheartening to see the team not get into the opposition’s half to create any significant offensive threat to test Burton’s keeper. Thus, it is imperative to understand the real motive of these pre-season games followed by the training regimes during modern times.