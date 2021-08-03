Cancel
Rome, GA

Rohner, Jacquelyn

northwestgeorgianews.com
 6 days ago

Mrs. Jacquelyn M. Rohner, age 85, of Rome, GA, passed away on Sunday, August 1, 2021, at her residence. Mrs. Rohner was born in Marietta, Georgia on December 1, 1935, the daughter of the late Herbert Clifford Mell, Sr. and the late Jack Howard Darden Mell. She was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Charles Monroe Rohner, by her grandson, Charlie Flowers, and by her sister, Claudia Yarborough. She is survived by her children, Allison Flowers, Beth Palmour (Jay), Jan Rhinehart (Ricky), JoAnn White (Larry) and David Rohner (Trina); her grandchildren, Adam Flowers, Ben Flowers (Brittney), Jackson White, Zac Rohner, Matt Rohner and Katie Rohner; her great grandson, Charlie Flowers; her brother, Herbert "Butch" Clifford Mell, Jr. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at 2:00pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, with the Rev. Rex Lynn officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, from 12:00 pm until the service hour. Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, on Wednesday at 1:30 pm and include: Adam Flowers, Ben Flowers, Jackson White, Zac Rohner, Matt Rohner and Jonathan Godfrey. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.

